All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 17 11 .607 _ Toronto 13 12 .520 2½ Baltimore…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 17 11 .607 _ Toronto 13 12 .520 2½ Baltimore 13 14 .481 3½ New York 13 14 .481 3½ Tampa Bay 13 15 .464 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 16 9 .640 _ Chicago 15 11 .577 1½ Cleveland 12 13 .480 4 Minnesota 9 16 .360 7 Detroit 8 20 .286 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 16 12 .571 _ Houston 15 12 .556 ½ Seattle 15 13 .536 1 Los Angeles 13 12 .520 1½ Texas 12 16 .429 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 13 14 .481 _ Washington 11 12 .478 _ New York 10 11 .476 _ Atlanta 12 15 .444 1 Miami 11 15 .423 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 17 10 .630 _ St. Louis 15 12 .556 2 Cincinnati 12 14 .462 4½ Pittsburgh 12 14 .462 4½ Chicago 12 15 .444 5

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 16 11 .593 _ Los Angeles 16 12 .571 ½ San Diego 16 12 .571 ½ Arizona 14 13 .519 2 Colorado 10 17 .370 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 4

Texas 8, Boston 6

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 5

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas (Dunning 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 4-0) at Kansas City (Junis 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 12, Pittsburgh 5

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Colorado 14, Arizona 6

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (Houser 2-2) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-3), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Márquez 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-2) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

