All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 17 11 .607 _ Toronto 13 12 .520 2½ Baltimore…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 17 11 .607 _ Toronto 13 12 .520 2½ Baltimore 13 14 .481 3½ New York 13 14 .481 3½ Tampa Bay 13 15 .464 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Kansas City 16 9 .640 _ Chicago 15 11 .577 1½ Cleveland 12 13 .480 4 Minnesota 9 16 .360 7 Detroit 8 20 .286 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 16 12 .571 _ Houston 15 12 .556 ½ Seattle 15 13 .536 1 Los Angeles 13 12 .520 1½ Texas 12 16 .429 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 13 14 .481 _ Washington 11 12 .478 _ New York 10 11 .476 _ Atlanta 12 15 .444 1 Miami 11 15 .423 1½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 17 10 .630 _ St. Louis 15 12 .556 2 Cincinnati 12 14 .462 4½ Pittsburgh 12 14 .462 4½ Chicago 12 15 .444 5

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 16 11 .593 _ Los Angeles 16 12 .571 ½ San Diego 16 12 .571 ½ Arizona 14 13 .519 2 Colorado 10 17 .370 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 0

Houston 9, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 6, Texas 1

Toronto 13, Atlanta 5

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 3, Oakland 2

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 4

Texas 8, Boston 6

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 5

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Ureña 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 1-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-3) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Toronto 13, Atlanta 5

Arizona 7, Colorado 2

San Diego 3, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Washington 7, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 12, Pittsburgh 5

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

Colorado 14, Arizona 6

Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 3-1) at Washington (Scherzer 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.