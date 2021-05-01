All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|11
|.607
|_
|Toronto
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|Baltimore
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|New York
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|13
|15
|.464
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Kansas City
|16
|9
|.640
|_
|Chicago
|15
|11
|.577
|1½
|Cleveland
|12
|13
|.480
|4
|Minnesota
|9
|16
|.360
|7
|Detroit
|8
|20
|.286
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|Houston
|15
|12
|.556
|½
|Seattle
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Los Angeles
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|Texas
|12
|16
|.429
|4
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|13
|14
|.481
|_
|Washington
|11
|12
|.478
|_
|New York
|10
|11
|.476
|_
|Atlanta
|12
|15
|.444
|1
|Miami
|11
|15
|.423
|1½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|17
|10
|.630
|_
|St. Louis
|15
|12
|.556
|2
|Cincinnati
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Chicago
|12
|15
|.444
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|16
|11
|.593
|_
|Los Angeles
|16
|12
|.571
|½
|San Diego
|16
|12
|.571
|½
|Arizona
|14
|13
|.519
|2
|Colorado
|10
|17
|.370
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 10, Detroit 0
Houston 9, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 6, Texas 1
Toronto 13, Atlanta 5
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 4
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 3
Baltimore 8, Oakland 4
Texas 8, Boston 6
Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 5
Sunday’s Games
Detroit (Ureña 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 1-2) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-3) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 2, Miami 1, 10 innings
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Milwaukee 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Toronto 13, Atlanta 5
Arizona 7, Colorado 2
San Diego 3, San Francisco 2
Saturday’s Games
Washington 7, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 12, Pittsburgh 5
Toronto 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
Colorado 14, Arizona 6
Milwaukee 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 3-1) at Washington (Scherzer 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
