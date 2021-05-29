All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 20 .615 _ Boston 31 20 .608 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 20 .615 _ Boston 31 20 .608 ½ New York 29 22 .569 2½ Toronto 26 24 .520 5 Baltimore 17 33 .340 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 29 20 .592 _ Cleveland 27 22 .551 2 Kansas City 24 25 .490 5 Minnesota 20 30 .400 9½ Detroit 20 31 .392 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 31 22 .585 _ Houston 27 23 .540 2½ Seattle 25 27 .481 5½ Los Angeles 22 29 .431 8 Texas 22 31 .415 9

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 24 20 .545 _ Philadelphia 25 26 .490 2½ Atlanta 24 25 .490 2½ Miami 24 27 .471 3½ Washington 21 25 .457 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 29 22 .569 _ Chicago 28 22 .560 ½ Milwaukee 25 25 .500 3½ Cincinnati 22 27 .449 6 Pittsburgh 18 31 .367 10

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 33 19 .635 _ Los Angeles 31 20 .608 1½ San Francisco 31 20 .608 1½ Colorado 19 32 .373 13½ Arizona 18 34 .346 15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings

Toronto 11, Cleveland 2, 7 innings

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 3

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

San Diego 10, Houston 3, 11 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 2

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 1-7), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 6-2) at Cleveland (Civale 7-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 4-4) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-6), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Yang 0-2) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings

San Diego 10, Houston 3, 11 innings

St. Louis 8, Arizona 6

San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Milwaukee at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-2) at Washington (Corbin 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 5-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-2) at Arizona (Martin 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-2), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

