All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 20 .615 _ Boston 31 20 .608 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 20 .615 _ Boston 31 20 .608 ½ New York 29 22 .569 2½ Toronto 26 24 .520 5 Baltimore 17 33 .340 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 29 20 .592 _ Cleveland 27 22 .551 2 Kansas City 24 25 .490 5 Minnesota 20 30 .400 9½ Detroit 20 31 .392 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 31 22 .585 _ Houston 27 23 .540 2½ Seattle 25 27 .481 5½ Los Angeles 22 29 .431 8 Texas 22 31 .415 9

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 24 20 .545 _ Philadelphia 25 26 .490 2½ Atlanta 24 25 .490 2½ Miami 24 27 .471 3½ Washington 21 25 .457 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 29 22 .569 _ Chicago 28 22 .560 ½ Milwaukee 25 25 .500 3½ Cincinnati 22 27 .449 6 Pittsburgh 18 31 .367 10

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 33 19 .635 _ Los Angeles 31 20 .608 1½ San Francisco 31 20 .608 1½ Colorado 19 32 .373 13½ Arizona 18 34 .346 15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 2

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 1

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 5, Texas 0

Friday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings

Toronto 11, Cleveland 2, 7 innings

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 3

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

San Diego 10, Houston 3, 11 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 2

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Santana 0-0) at Minnesota (Happ 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 2-2) at Oakland (Montas 5-4), 4:07 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-3) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-1), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings

San Diego 10, Houston 3, 11 innings

St. Louis 8, Arizona 6

San Francisco 8, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Milwaukee at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Gray 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-4), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Washington (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6), 4:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Rogers 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Washington (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Webb 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-1), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4) at Arizona (Frankoff 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

