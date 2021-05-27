All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 20 .615 _ Boston 30 20 .600 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 20 .615 _ Boston 30 20 .600 1 New York 29 21 .580 2 Toronto 25 24 .510 5½ Baltimore 17 33 .340 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 29 20 .592 _ Cleveland 27 21 .563 1½ Kansas City 23 25 .479 5½ Minnesota 20 29 .408 9 Detroit 19 31 .380 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 30 22 .577 _ Houston 27 22 .551 1½ Seattle 24 27 .471 5½ Los Angeles 22 28 .440 7 Texas 22 30 .423 8

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 24 20 .545 _ Philadelphia 25 26 .490 2½ Atlanta 24 25 .490 2½ Miami 24 26 .480 3 Washington 21 25 .457 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 28 22 .560 _ Chicago 27 22 .551 ½ Milwaukee 25 25 .500 3 Cincinnati 22 26 .458 5 Pittsburgh 18 31 .367 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 32 19 .627 _ Los Angeles 31 19 .620 ½ San Francisco 30 20 .600 1½ Colorado 19 32 .373 13 Arizona 18 33 .353 14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 6, Seattle 3

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 8

Detroit 1, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 1, 10 innings

Boston 9, Atlanta 5

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 2

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 1

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 5, Texas 0

Friday’s Games

Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-2) at Detroit (Mize 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-2) at Cleveland (Morgan 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 2-3) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 9, Atlanta 5

Miami 4, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1, 10 innings

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

Cincinnati at Washington, sus.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-4), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Poteet 2-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.