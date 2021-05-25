MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 30 20 .600 _
Boston 29 20 .592 ½
New York 28 20 .583 1
Toronto 24 23 .511
Baltimore 17 31 .354 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 28 19 .596 _
Cleveland 26 20 .565
Kansas City 23 23 .500
Minnesota 19 29 .396
Detroit 18 30 .375 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 28 22 .560 _
Houston 26 22 .542 1
Seattle 23 26 .469
Texas 22 28 .440 6
Los Angeles 21 27 .438 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 22 20 .524 _
Atlanta 24 24 .500 1
Philadelphia 24 25 .490
Miami 23 25 .479 2
Washington 20 24 .455 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 26 22 .542 _
Chicago 25 22 .532 ½
Milwaukee 24 24 .500 2
Cincinnati 21 25 .457 4
Pittsburgh 18 29 .383

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 31 18 .633 _
Los Angeles 30 18 .625 ½
San Francisco 29 19 .604
Colorado 19 30 .388 12
Arizona 18 31 .367 13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 14, Toronto 8, 11 innings

Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 3, Boston 1

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (López 1-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-0), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3) at Detroit (Ureña 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-2) at Houston (Garcia 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 9, Philadelphia 6

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 3

Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 2, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1

Atlanta 3, Boston 1

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 1

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2

San Francisco 8, Arizona 0

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-3) at Washington (Ross 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-2) at Houston (Garcia 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 3-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

