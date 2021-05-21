All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|28
|18
|.609
|_
|Tampa Bay
|27
|19
|.587
|1
|New York
|26
|19
|.578
|1½
|Toronto
|23
|20
|.535
|3½
|Baltimore
|17
|27
|.386
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|17
|.605
|_
|Cleveland
|23
|19
|.548
|2½
|Kansas City
|20
|23
|.465
|6
|Detroit
|18
|26
|.409
|8½
|Minnesota
|16
|28
|.364
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|27
|19
|.587
|_
|Houston
|26
|19
|.578
|½
|Seattle
|21
|24
|.467
|5½
|Texas
|20
|27
|.426
|7½
|Los Angeles
|19
|26
|.422
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|21
|17
|.553
|_
|Philadelphia
|22
|23
|.489
|2½
|Atlanta
|21
|24
|.467
|3½
|Miami
|20
|24
|.455
|4
|Washington
|18
|23
|.439
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|25
|19
|.568
|_
|Chicago
|23
|21
|.523
|2
|Milwaukee
|21
|23
|.477
|4
|Cincinnati
|20
|23
|.465
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|26
|.409
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Diego
|28
|17
|.622
|_
|San Francisco
|28
|17
|.622
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|18
|.600
|1
|Arizona
|18
|28
|.391
|10½
|Colorado
|16
|29
|.356
|12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Houston 8, Oakland 4
Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Boston 8, Toronto 7
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Washington 4, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0
Boston 11, Philadelphia 3
Detroit 7, Kansas City 5
Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7, 12 innings
Texas 7, Houston 5, 10 innings
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4
San Diego 16, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Texas (Lyles 2-3), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 2-1), 7:37 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 19, Cincinnati 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 2
Miami 6, Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
Friday’s Games
Washington 4, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4
Boston 11, Philadelphia 3
Colorado 7, Arizona 1
Chicago Cubs 12, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1
San Diego 16, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 4-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (López 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Atlanta (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.