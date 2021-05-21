MEMORIAL DAY: What's open, what's closed | Best Bay Bridge travel times | Rental market tight at beaches | FAQ: 2021 Memorial Day Concert | Beach Guide
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 21, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 28 18 .609 _
Tampa Bay 27 19 .587 1
New York 26 19 .578
Toronto 23 20 .535
Baltimore 17 27 .386 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 17 .605 _
Cleveland 23 19 .548
Kansas City 20 23 .465 6
Detroit 18 26 .409
Minnesota 16 28 .364 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 27 19 .587 _
Houston 26 19 .578 ½
Seattle 21 24 .467
Texas 20 27 .426
Los Angeles 19 26 .422

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 21 17 .553 _
Philadelphia 22 23 .489
Atlanta 21 24 .467
Miami 20 24 .455 4
Washington 18 23 .439

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 25 19 .568 _
Chicago 23 21 .523 2
Milwaukee 21 23 .477 4
Cincinnati 20 23 .465
Pittsburgh 18 26 .409 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 28 17 .622 _
San Francisco 28 17 .622 _
Los Angeles 27 18 .600 1
Arizona 18 28 .391 10½
Colorado 16 29 .356 12

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 7, Minnesota 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Houston 8, Oakland 4

Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Boston 8, Toronto 7

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 10, Cleveland 0

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

Detroit 7, Kansas City 5

Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 7, 12 innings

Texas 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 4

San Diego 16, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1) at Texas (Lyles 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-4) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-0) at Toronto (Ray 2-1), 7:37 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 19, Cincinnati 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Washington 2

Miami 6, Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 6, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 20, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 4

Boston 11, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 7, Arizona 1

Chicago Cubs 12, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 5, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1

San Diego 16, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-3) at Washington (Lester 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (López 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Atlanta (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 4-2) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 2-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 3-3) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

