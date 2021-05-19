All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 26 18 .591 _ Tampa Bay 25 19 .568 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 26 18 .591 _ Tampa Bay 25 19 .568 1 Toronto 23 18 .561 1½ New York 24 19 .558 1½ Baltimore 17 25 .405 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 26 16 .619 _ Cleveland 23 18 .561 2½ Kansas City 20 22 .476 6 Detroit 17 26 .395 9½ Minnesota 14 27 .341 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 26 18 .591 _ Houston 25 18 .581 ½ Seattle 21 23 .477 5 Los Angeles 18 24 .429 7 Texas 19 26 .422 7½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 20 17 .541 _ Philadelphia 22 21 .512 1 Atlanta 20 23 .465 3 Miami 19 23 .452 3½ Washington 17 22 .436 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 25 18 .581 _ Chicago 21 21 .500 3½ Milwaukee 21 22 .488 4 Cincinnati 19 22 .463 5 Pittsburgh 17 25 .405 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 27 16 .628 _ San Diego 27 17 .614 ½ Los Angeles 25 18 .581 2 Arizona 18 26 .409 9½ Colorado 15 29 .341 12½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6

Toronto 8, Boston 0

Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 6, Houston 5

Detroit 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 7

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

Boston 7, Toronto 3

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Detroit 6, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Hill 2-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-3), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 1-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-4), 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Thorpe 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-2), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pivetta 5-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 8, Miami 3

Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 0

Miami 3, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

