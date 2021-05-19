CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: New cases at lowest levels since June | Testing value shrinks as shots beat back virus | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 19, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 26 18 .591 _
Tampa Bay 25 19 .568 1
Toronto 23 18 .561
New York 24 19 .558
Baltimore 17 25 .405 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 16 .619 _
Cleveland 23 18 .561
Kansas City 20 22 .476 6
Detroit 17 26 .395
Minnesota 14 27 .341 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 26 18 .591 _
Houston 25 18 .581 ½
Seattle 21 23 .477 5
Los Angeles 18 24 .429 7
Texas 19 26 .422

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 20 17 .541 _
Philadelphia 22 21 .512 1
Atlanta 20 23 .465 3
Miami 19 23 .452
Washington 17 22 .436 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 25 18 .581 _
Chicago 21 21 .500
Milwaukee 21 22 .488 4
Cincinnati 19 22 .463 5
Pittsburgh 17 25 .405

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 27 16 .628 _
San Diego 27 17 .614 ½
Los Angeles 25 18 .581 2
Arizona 18 26 .409
Colorado 15 29 .341 12½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6

Toronto 8, Boston 0

Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 6, Houston 5

Detroit 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 7

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 0

Boston 7, Toronto 3

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 2

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

Houston 8, Oakland 1

Detroit 6, Seattle 2

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Hill 2-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 2-3), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 1-3) at Oakland (Irvin 3-4), 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota (Thorpe 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-2), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Pivetta 5-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 8, Miami 3

Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 0

Miami 3, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 8, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Cueto 2-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

‘Diplomacy is a dangerous occupation.’ State Department adds 71 names to memorial wall

Army Futures Command preparing to evolve human, technological dynamics for hybrid workforce

Veterans Affairs says no evidence of data loss from SolarWinds hack

7 ways to modernize the federal financial workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up