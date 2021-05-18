All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 25 18 .581 _ Toronto 23 17 .575 ½ Tampa…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 25 18 .581 _ Toronto 23 17 .575 ½ Tampa Bay 24 19 .558 1 New York 23 19 .548 1½ Baltimore 17 24 .415 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 25 16 .610 _ Cleveland 22 18 .550 2½ Kansas City 19 22 .463 6 Detroit 16 26 .381 9½ Minnesota 14 26 .350 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 26 17 .605 _ Houston 24 18 .571 1½ Seattle 21 22 .488 5 Los Angeles 18 23 .439 7 Texas 19 25 .432 7½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 20 16 .556 _ Philadelphia 22 20 .524 1 Atlanta 19 23 .452 4 Miami 18 23 .439 4½ Washington 16 22 .421 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 24 18 .571 _ Chicago 21 20 .512 2½ Milwaukee 21 21 .500 3 Cincinnati 19 21 .475 4 Pittsburgh 17 24 .415 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 26 16 .619 _ San Diego 26 17 .605 ½ Los Angeles 24 18 .571 2 Arizona 18 25 .419 8½ Colorado 15 28 .349 11½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Texas 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 16, Minnesota 4

Detroit 4, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 13, Baltimore 6

Toronto 8, Boston 0

Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 4

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 6, Houston 5

Detroit 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-4) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 0-2), 7:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 3-2) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 8:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-1) at Oakland (Montas 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 3

San Diego 7, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 8, Miami 3

Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1

San Diego 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (González 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Cincinnati (Miley 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 5-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 4-3), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-0), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-3) at Kansas City (Keller 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 1-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.