CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pr. George's lifting restrictions | Unintended consequences of CDC mask guidance | Mont. Co. reopening plan | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 17, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 25 17 .595 _
Toronto 22 17 .564
New York 22 18 .550 2
Tampa Bay 23 19 .548 2
Baltimore 17 23 .425 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 24 15 .615 _
Cleveland 21 17 .553
Kansas City 18 22 .450
Detroit 14 26 .350 10½
Minnesota 13 25 .342 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 25 17 .595 _
Houston 24 17 .585 ½
Seattle 21 20 .512
Los Angeles 17 22 .436
Texas 18 24 .429 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 16 .529 _
Philadelphia 21 20 .512 ½
Atlanta 19 21 .475 2
Miami 18 22 .450 3
Washington 16 20 .444 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 23 18 .561 _
Milwaukee 21 20 .512 2
Cincinnati 19 19 .500
Chicago 19 20 .487 3
Pittsburgh 17 23 .425

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 24 16 .600 _
San Diego 24 17 .585 ½
Los Angeles 22 18 .550 2
Arizona 18 23 .439
Colorado 15 26 .366

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

Baltimore 10, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 6, Boston 5

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Houston 6, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 7, Minnesota 6

Seattle 3, Cleveland 2

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 5-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 7:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-3) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-2) at Seattle (Dunn 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Detroit 1

San Francisco 4, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 10, Philadelphia 8

Milwaukee 10, Atlanta 9

Washington 3, Arizona 0

Cincinnati 7, Colorado 6

Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego 5, St. Louis 3

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-5), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-2) at St. Louis (Gant 2-3), 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-1), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at San Diego (Snell 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Biden's DoD will huddle about how to replace CMO position

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Platform One platform

Pentagon has huge blind spots in its spending on OTAs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up