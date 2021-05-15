CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. family gets vaccinated | Nationals Park mask policy update | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 15, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 25 16 .610 _
New York 22 17 .564 2
Toronto 21 17 .553
Tampa Bay 22 19 .537 3
Baltimore 16 23 .410 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 23 15 .605 _
Cleveland 21 16 .568
Kansas City 18 21 .462
Detroit 14 25 .359
Minnesota 13 24 .351

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 24 17 .585 _
Houston 23 17 .575 ½
Seattle 20 20 .500
Texas 18 23 .439 6
Los Angeles 16 22 .421

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 15 .545 _
Philadelphia 21 19 .525 ½
Atlanta 19 20 .487 2
Miami 17 22 .436 4
Washington 15 20 .429 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 23 17 .575 _
Milwaukee 20 20 .500 3
Cincinnati 18 19 .486
Chicago 18 20 .474 4
Pittsburgh 17 22 .436

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 23 16 .590 _
San Diego 23 17 .575 ½
Los Angeles 22 17 .564 1
Arizona 18 22 .450
Colorado 15 25 .375

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Oakland 6, Minnesota 1

Houston 10, Texas 4

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1

Seattle 7, Cleveland 3

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Minnesota 5, Oakland 4

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0

Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6, Texas 5

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0

Seattle 7, Cleveland 3

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 2-3) at Toronto (Ray 1-1), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-2) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 2, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1

Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 9, Cincinnati 6

Washington 17, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 6

San Diego 5, St. Louis 4

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 6

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 11, Washington 4

San Diego 13, St. Louis 3

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 5, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco (Wood 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-4), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 2-3) at Toronto (Ray 1-1), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (López 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 2-4) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

