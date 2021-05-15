All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|25
|16
|.610
|_
|New York
|22
|17
|.564
|2
|Toronto
|21
|17
|.553
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|22
|19
|.537
|3
|Baltimore
|16
|23
|.410
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|23
|15
|.605
|_
|Cleveland
|21
|16
|.568
|1½
|Kansas City
|18
|21
|.462
|5½
|Detroit
|14
|25
|.359
|9½
|Minnesota
|13
|24
|.351
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|24
|17
|.585
|_
|Houston
|23
|17
|.575
|½
|Seattle
|20
|20
|.500
|3½
|Texas
|18
|23
|.439
|6
|Los Angeles
|16
|22
|.421
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|18
|15
|.545
|_
|Philadelphia
|21
|19
|.525
|½
|Atlanta
|19
|20
|.487
|2
|Miami
|17
|22
|.436
|4
|Washington
|15
|20
|.429
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|23
|17
|.575
|_
|Milwaukee
|20
|20
|.500
|3
|Cincinnati
|18
|19
|.486
|3½
|Chicago
|18
|20
|.474
|4
|Pittsburgh
|17
|22
|.436
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|23
|16
|.590
|_
|San Diego
|23
|17
|.575
|½
|Los Angeles
|22
|17
|.564
|1
|Arizona
|18
|22
|.450
|5½
|Colorado
|15
|25
|.375
|8½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Oakland 6, Minnesota 1
Houston 10, Texas 4
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1
Seattle 7, Cleveland 3
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Minnesota 5, Oakland 4
Boston 9, L.A. Angels 0
Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 6, Texas 5
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0
Seattle 7, Cleveland 3
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Baltimore (Means 4-0), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 2-3) at Toronto (Ray 1-1), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 4-2) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 3, San Francisco 2, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 5, Toronto 1
Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 3
Colorado 9, Cincinnati 6
Washington 17, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 6
San Diego 5, St. Louis 4
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Detroit 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 8, San Francisco 6
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 0
Arizona 11, Washington 4
San Diego 13, St. Louis 3
Cincinnati 6, Colorado 5, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0
Sunday’s Games
San Francisco (Wood 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-4), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Anderson 2-3) at Toronto (Ray 1-1), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 4-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-4), 3:10 p.m.
Miami (López 0-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 2-4) at Arizona (Weaver 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at San Diego (Weathers 2-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
