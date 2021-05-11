All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 22 15 .595 _ New York 19 16 .543 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 22 15 .595 _ New York 19 16 .543 2 Toronto 18 16 .529 2½ Tampa Bay 19 18 .514 3 Baltimore 16 20 .444 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 20 13 .606 _ Cleveland 19 14 .576 1 Kansas City 16 18 .471 4½ Minnesota 12 21 .364 8 Detroit 11 24 .314 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 22 15 .595 _ Houston 19 17 .528 2½ Seattle 18 18 .500 3½ Texas 18 20 .474 4½ Los Angeles 16 19 .457 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 17 13 .567 _ Philadelphia 19 17 .528 1 Atlanta 17 18 .486 2½ Miami 15 20 .429 4½ Washington 13 18 .419 4½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 22 14 .611 _ Milwaukee 19 17 .528 3 Chicago 17 18 .486 4½ Cincinnati 16 17 .485 4½ Pittsburgh 15 20 .429 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 22 14 .611 _ San Diego 20 16 .556 2 Los Angeles 19 17 .528 3 Arizona 17 19 .472 5 Colorado 12 23 .343 9½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 8, Kansas City 7

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-2) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McHugh 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 5, Miami 2

San Francisco 3, Texas 1

San Diego at Colorado, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Texas 2

Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto 5, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 6, Washington 2

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings

San Diego 8, Colorado 1

Arizona 11, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Colorado (Gray 4-2), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 2-4), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2) at Washington (Lester 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Gant 2-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 4-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.