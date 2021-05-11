All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|15
|.595
|_
|New York
|19
|16
|.543
|2
|Toronto
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|19
|18
|.514
|3
|Baltimore
|16
|20
|.444
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|20
|13
|.606
|_
|Cleveland
|19
|14
|.576
|1
|Kansas City
|16
|18
|.471
|4½
|Minnesota
|12
|21
|.364
|8
|Detroit
|11
|24
|.314
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|15
|.595
|_
|Houston
|19
|17
|.528
|2½
|Seattle
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|Texas
|18
|20
|.474
|4½
|Los Angeles
|16
|19
|.457
|5
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|17
|13
|.567
|_
|Philadelphia
|19
|17
|.528
|1
|Atlanta
|17
|18
|.486
|2½
|Miami
|15
|20
|.429
|4½
|Washington
|13
|18
|.419
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|Milwaukee
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|Chicago
|17
|18
|.486
|4½
|Cincinnati
|16
|17
|.485
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|15
|20
|.429
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|San Diego
|20
|16
|.556
|2
|Los Angeles
|19
|17
|.528
|3
|Arizona
|17
|19
|.472
|5
|Colorado
|12
|23
|.343
|9½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 1
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4
San Francisco 3, Texas 1
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Texas 2
Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 5, Atlanta 3
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 8, Kansas City 7
Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-2) at Detroit (Mize 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McHugh 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-0) at Boston (Rodríguez 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 14, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 5, Miami 2
San Francisco 3, Texas 1
San Diego at Colorado, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Texas 2
Cleveland 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 3, Baltimore 2
Toronto 5, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 6, Washington 2
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings
San Diego 8, Colorado 1
Arizona 11, Miami 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 4
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 2-1), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-4), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Colorado (Gray 4-2), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 2-4), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2) at Washington (Lester 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 2-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 2-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 4-2) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
