All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 22 13 .629 _ New York 18 16 .529 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 22 13 .629 _ New York 18 16 .529 3½ Tampa Bay 19 17 .528 3½ Toronto 17 16 .515 4 Baltimore 15 19 .441 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 19 13 .594 _ Cleveland 18 14 .563 1 Kansas City 16 17 .485 3½ Minnesota 12 20 .375 7 Detroit 10 24 .294 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 21 15 .583 _ Houston 18 16 .529 2 Seattle 18 17 .514 2½ Texas 18 18 .500 3 Los Angeles 15 18 .455 4½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 16 13 .552 _ Philadelphia 18 17 .514 1 Atlanta 17 17 .500 1½ Miami 15 18 .455 3 Washington 13 17 .433 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 21 14 .600 _ Milwaukee 19 16 .543 2 Chicago 17 17 .500 3½ Cincinnati 15 16 .484 4 Pittsburgh 14 19 .424 6

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 20 14 .588 _ San Diego 19 16 .543 1½ Los Angeles 18 17 .514 2½ Arizona 15 19 .441 5 Colorado 12 22 .353 8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Texas 10, Seattle 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

Houston 7, Toronto 4

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-3), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 1-3) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 2-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Milwaukee 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 2, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Diego 11, San Francisco 1

L.A. Angels 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (Lyles 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 1-3), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (López 0-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.