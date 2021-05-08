All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 21 13 .618 _ Toronto 17 15 .531 3 New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 21 13 .618 _ Toronto 17 15 .531 3 New York 17 16 .515 3½ Tampa Bay 18 17 .514 3½ Baltimore 15 18 .455 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 18 13 .581 _ Cleveland 18 14 .563 ½ Kansas City 16 16 .500 2½ Minnesota 12 20 .375 6½ Detroit 10 24 .294 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 21 14 .600 _ Seattle 18 16 .529 2½ Houston 17 16 .515 3 Texas 17 18 .486 4 Los Angeles 14 18 .438 5½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 15 13 .536 _ Philadelphia 18 16 .529 _ Atlanta 16 17 .485 1½ Miami 15 17 .469 2 Washington 13 16 .448 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 20 14 .588 _ Milwaukee 18 16 .529 2 Chicago 17 16 .515 2½ Cincinnati 15 16 .484 3½ Pittsburgh 13 19 .406 6

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 20 13 .606 _ Los Angeles 18 16 .529 2½ San Diego 18 16 .529 2½ Arizona 15 18 .455 5 Colorado 12 21 .364 8

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Detroit 3

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0

Houston 10, Toronto 4

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 7, Minnesota 3

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 1

Toronto 8, Houston 4

Boston 11, Baltimore 6

Texas 9, Seattle 8

L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 4-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Miami 6, Milwaukee 1

Philadelphia 12, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 5, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 9, Colorado 8

San Francisco 7, San Diego 1

Milwaukee 6, Miami 2

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 3-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

