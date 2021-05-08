All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|21
|13
|.618
|_
|Toronto
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|New York
|17
|16
|.515
|3½
|Tampa Bay
|18
|17
|.514
|3½
|Baltimore
|15
|18
|.455
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|Cleveland
|18
|14
|.563
|½
|Kansas City
|16
|16
|.500
|2½
|Minnesota
|12
|20
|.375
|6½
|Detroit
|10
|24
|.294
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|21
|14
|.600
|_
|Seattle
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|Houston
|17
|16
|.515
|3
|Texas
|17
|18
|.486
|4
|Los Angeles
|14
|18
|.438
|5½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|13
|.536
|_
|Philadelphia
|18
|16
|.529
|_
|Atlanta
|16
|17
|.485
|1½
|Miami
|15
|17
|.469
|2
|Washington
|13
|16
|.448
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|20
|14
|.588
|_
|Milwaukee
|18
|16
|.529
|2
|Chicago
|17
|16
|.515
|2½
|Cincinnati
|15
|16
|.484
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|19
|.406
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|20
|13
|.606
|_
|Los Angeles
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|San Diego
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|Arizona
|15
|18
|.455
|5
|Colorado
|12
|21
|.364
|8
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 7, Detroit 3
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0
Houston 10, Toronto 4
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 7, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 1
Toronto 8, Houston 4
Boston 11, Baltimore 6
Texas 9, Seattle 8
L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Pivetta 4-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Miami 6, Milwaukee 1
Philadelphia 12, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 5, Colorado 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0
L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 9, Colorado 8
San Francisco 7, San Diego 1
Milwaukee 6, Miami 2
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 7, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 14, L.A. Angels 11
Sunday’s Games
Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 3-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
