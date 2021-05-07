CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 7, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 20 13 .606 _
Tampa Bay 18 16 .529
Toronto 16 15 .516 3
New York 16 16 .500
Baltimore 15 17 .469

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 17 13 .567 _
Cleveland 17 14 .548 ½
Kansas City 16 15 .516
Minnesota 12 19 .387
Detroit 9 24 .273

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 20 14 .588 _
Seattle 18 15 .545
Houston 17 15 .531 2
Texas 16 18 .471 4
Los Angeles 14 17 .452

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 18 15 .545 _
New York 14 13 .519 1
Miami 15 16 .484 2
Atlanta 15 17 .469
Washington 13 15 .464

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 19 14 .576 _
Milwaukee 17 16 .515 2
Chicago 16 16 .500
Cincinnati 15 15 .500
Pittsburgh 13 18 .419 5

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 19 13 .594 _
San Diego 18 15 .545
Los Angeles 17 16 .515
Arizona 15 17 .469 4
Colorado 12 20 .375 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Boston 12, Detroit 9

Toronto 10, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Games

Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Detroit 3

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0

Houston 10, Toronto 4

Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-2), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Cleveland (Civale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 1-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Newsome 1-1) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 4-2) at Houston (Javier 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

Miami 3, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Miami 6, Milwaukee 1

Philadelphia 12, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 5, Colorado 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0

L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (González 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 2-4), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-3) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Cleveland (Civale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 2-3) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.

