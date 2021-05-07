All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|20
|13
|.606
|_
|Tampa Bay
|18
|16
|.529
|2½
|Toronto
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|New York
|16
|16
|.500
|3½
|Baltimore
|15
|17
|.469
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|13
|.567
|_
|Cleveland
|17
|14
|.548
|½
|Kansas City
|16
|15
|.516
|1½
|Minnesota
|12
|19
|.387
|5½
|Detroit
|9
|24
|.273
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|20
|14
|.588
|_
|Seattle
|18
|15
|.545
|1½
|Houston
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Texas
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|Los Angeles
|14
|17
|.452
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|18
|15
|.545
|_
|New York
|14
|13
|.519
|1
|Miami
|15
|16
|.484
|2
|Atlanta
|15
|17
|.469
|2½
|Washington
|13
|15
|.464
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|Milwaukee
|17
|16
|.515
|2
|Chicago
|16
|16
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|15
|15
|.500
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|18
|.419
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|San Diego
|18
|15
|.545
|1½
|Los Angeles
|17
|16
|.515
|2½
|Arizona
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|Colorado
|12
|20
|.375
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Boston 12, Detroit 9
Toronto 10, Oakland 4
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Friday’s Games
Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 7, Detroit 3
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0
Houston 10, Toronto 4
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 3-2), 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 3-2) at Detroit (Ureña 1-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Cleveland (Civale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Richards 1-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Newsome 1-1) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 4-2) at Houston (Javier 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-3), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
Miami 3, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Miami 6, Milwaukee 1
Philadelphia 12, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 5, Colorado 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0
L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4
Saturday’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (González 1-0) at St. Louis (Martínez 2-4), 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-3) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-3) at Cleveland (Civale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 2-3) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-1), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-3), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
