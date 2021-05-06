CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Prince George's Co. to lift some restrictions | Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine clinic at Audi Field | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 6, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 19 13 .594 _
Tampa Bay 18 15 .545
Toronto 16 14 .533 2
New York 16 15 .516
Baltimore 15 16 .484

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 17 13 .567 _
Chicago 16 13 .552 ½
Kansas City 16 14 .533 1
Minnesota 11 19 .367 6
Detroit 9 23 .281 9

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 19 14 .576 _
Seattle 17 15 .531
Houston 16 15 .516 2
Texas 16 17 .485 3
Los Angeles 13 17 .433

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 17 15 .531 _
New York 13 13 .500 1
Atlanta 15 16 .484
Miami 14 16 .467 2
Washington 12 15 .444

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 18 14 .563 _
Milwaukee 17 15 .531 1
Chicago 15 16 .484
Cincinnati 14 15 .483
Pittsburgh 13 17 .433 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 18 13 .581 _
San Diego 18 14 .563 ½
Los Angeles 17 15 .531
Arizona 15 16 .484 3
Colorado 12 19 .387 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3

Texas 3, Minnesota 1

Detroit 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4

Toronto 9, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Boston 12, Detroit 9

Toronto 10, Oakland 4

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Friday’s Games

Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 4-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings

Colorado 6, San Francisco 5

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 8, Arizona 0

Atlanta 5, Washington 3

Philadelphia 5, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

Miami 3, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Suter 2-1) at Miami (Rogers 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 5-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

