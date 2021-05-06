All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|Tampa Bay
|18
|15
|.545
|1½
|Toronto
|16
|14
|.533
|2
|New York
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|Baltimore
|15
|16
|.484
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|17
|13
|.567
|_
|Chicago
|16
|13
|.552
|½
|Kansas City
|16
|14
|.533
|1
|Minnesota
|11
|19
|.367
|6
|Detroit
|9
|23
|.281
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|19
|14
|.576
|_
|Seattle
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|Houston
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|Texas
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|Los Angeles
|13
|17
|.433
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|17
|15
|.531
|_
|New York
|13
|13
|.500
|1
|Atlanta
|15
|16
|.484
|1½
|Miami
|14
|16
|.467
|2
|Washington
|12
|15
|.444
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|18
|14
|.563
|_
|Milwaukee
|17
|15
|.531
|1
|Chicago
|15
|16
|.484
|2½
|Cincinnati
|14
|15
|.483
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|17
|.433
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|San Diego
|18
|14
|.563
|½
|Los Angeles
|17
|15
|.531
|1½
|Arizona
|15
|16
|.484
|3
|Colorado
|12
|19
|.387
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings
Baltimore 6, Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3
Texas 3, Minnesota 1
Detroit 6, Boston 5, 10 innings
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4
Toronto 9, Oakland 4
Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday’s Games
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Boston 12, Detroit 9
Toronto 10, Oakland 4
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Friday’s Games
Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 2-1) at Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 4-0) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1) at Oakland (Manaea 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings
Colorado 6, San Francisco 5
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 8, Arizona 0
Atlanta 5, Washington 3
Philadelphia 5, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Mets 4, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
Miami 3, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 3-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Suter 2-1) at Miami (Rogers 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 2-1), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 5-0), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
