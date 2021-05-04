All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 18 12 .600 _ New York 15 14 .517 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 18 12 .600 _ New York 15 14 .517 2½ Tampa Bay 16 15 .516 2½ Toronto 14 14 .500 3 Baltimore 14 16 .467 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 16 12 .571 _ Kansas City 16 12 .571 _ Cleveland 15 13 .536 1 Minnesota 11 17 .393 5 Detroit 8 22 .267 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 19 12 .613 _ Seattle 17 14 .548 2 Houston 15 14 .517 3 Los Angeles 13 15 .464 4½ Texas 14 17 .452 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 15 15 .500 _ Washington 12 13 .480 ½ New York 11 12 .478 ½ Atlanta 13 16 .448 1½ Miami 12 16 .429 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 17 12 .586 _ Milwaukee 17 13 .567 ½ Chicago 14 16 .467 3½ Cincinnati 13 15 .464 3½ Pittsburgh 13 16 .448 4

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 18 12 .600 _ Los Angeles 17 14 .548 1½ San Diego 17 14 .548 1½ Arizona 15 14 .517 2½ Colorado 11 19 .367 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Texas 5

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6

Oakland 5, Toronto 4

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 3

Boston 11, Detroit 7

Texas 6, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 4, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5, Baltimore 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 3-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 3:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Yang 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 1, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 12, Colorado 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0

Miami 9, Arizona 3

Atlanta 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 5

Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 2nd game

Colorado 8, San Francisco 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 2, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 5:15 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

