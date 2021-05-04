All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|New York
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|Toronto
|14
|14
|.500
|3
|Baltimore
|14
|16
|.467
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|Kansas City
|16
|12
|.571
|_
|Cleveland
|15
|13
|.536
|1
|Minnesota
|11
|17
|.393
|5
|Detroit
|8
|22
|.267
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|19
|12
|.613
|_
|Seattle
|17
|14
|.548
|2
|Houston
|15
|14
|.517
|3
|Los Angeles
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Texas
|14
|17
|.452
|5
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|15
|15
|.500
|_
|Washington
|12
|13
|.480
|½
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|½
|Atlanta
|13
|16
|.448
|1½
|Miami
|12
|16
|.429
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|17
|12
|.586
|_
|Milwaukee
|17
|13
|.567
|½
|Chicago
|14
|16
|.467
|3½
|Cincinnati
|13
|15
|.464
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|16
|.448
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|18
|12
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|San Diego
|17
|14
|.548
|1½
|Arizona
|15
|14
|.517
|2½
|Colorado
|11
|19
|.367
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Texas 5
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6
Oakland 5, Toronto 4
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 3
Boston 11, Detroit 7
Texas 6, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 4, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 5, Baltimore 2
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 3-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 3:40 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Yang 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5
San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 1, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 12, Colorado 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0
Miami 9, Arizona 3
Atlanta 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 5
Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 2nd game
Colorado 8, San Francisco 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 2, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 5:15 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
