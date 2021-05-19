AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times EDT NASCAR CUP SERIES EchoPark Texas Grand Prix Site: Austin, Texas. Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. Track: Circuit…

All Times EDT

NASCAR CUP SERIES

EchoPark Texas Grand Prix

Site: Austin, Texas.

Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m.

Track: Circuit of the Americas.

Race distance: 68 laps, 231 miles.

Last race: Alex Bowman became the second two-time winner in NASCAR’s premier series, hanging onto the lead through two late restarts at Dover.

Fast facts: NASCAR makes its debut at the Texas road course, with all three national series running. … Denny Hamlin remains the points leader by 101 over William Byron. Three-time winner Martin Truex Jr. is third, 102 behind. … Fifth-place Kyle Larson is the new leader in laps led with 774. Hamlin is next with 751. … Bowman is 13th in points with his two victories. He has just three other top 10 finishes. Byron leads all drivers with 11 top-10 finishes. Hamlin and Kevin Harvick each have 10.

Next race: May 30, Concord, North Carolina.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Pit Boss 250

Site: Austin, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m..

Track: Circuit of the Americas.

Race distance: 46 laps, 156 miles.

Last race: Defending series champion Austin Cindric won for the third time in 10 races after starting 16th at Dover.

Fast facts: Cindric leads Daniel Hemric by 62 points and Harrison Burton by 74 in the standings. … Hemric is the only driver to have finished on the lead lap in all 10 races. … Cindric and Hemric share the series lead with eight top-10 finishes.

Next race: May 29, Concord, North Carolina.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Toyota Tundra 225

Site: Austin, Texas.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m.

Track: Circuit of the Americas.

Race distance: 41 laps, 139.8 miles.

Last race: Defending series champion Sheldon Creed gained his first victory of the season at Darlington.

Fast facts: Creed is third in points behind two-time winners John Hunter Nemechek and Ben Rhodes. … Nemechek and Rhodes both have seven top-10 finishes in eight races. … Only the top three drivers in the standings have won races because Kyle Busch Motorsports drivers Kyle Busch (2) and Martin Truex Jr. (1) also have won races.

Next race: May 28, Concord, North Carolina.

FORMULA ONE

Grand Prix of Monaco.

Site: Monaco, Monte Carlo.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m.

Track: Circuit de Monaco.

Race distance: 78 laps, 161.7 miles.

Last year: Race was not held.

Last race: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton prevailed in a race-long duel with Max Verstappen to win for the third time in four races this season.

Fast facts: Hamilton and Verstappen have finished first or second in each of the first four races this season. … Hamilton has won 14 of the last 20 races in the series.

Next race: June 6, Azerbaijan.

INDYCAR

Last race: Rinus VeeKay became the third first-time winner through five races this season on the road course at Indianapolis.

Next race: May 30, Indianapolis.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and John Force won in Funny Car at Concord, North Carolina.

Next event: Friday-Sunday, Baytown, Texas.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next event: Friday, Attica, Ohio, and Saturday, Hartford, Ohio.

