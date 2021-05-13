CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC lifts mask mandate | Montgomery Co. eases more restrictions | Pandemic weight gain advice for parents | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Already-relegated Crotone beats Verona 2-1 in Serie A

The Associated Press

May 13, 2021, 5:30 PM

CROTONE, Italy (AP) — Adam Ounas scored one goal and set up the other as already-relegated Crotone beat Verona 2-1 on Thursday to climb out of last place in Serie A.

Ounas netted the opener after just 1 minute 16 seconds, meeting a low pass from the left with a finish from eight yards out. He then created the second goal in the 75th, passing for Junior Messias to slot into the net.

Verona pulled one back in the 87th when Koray Gunter’s header from a corner deflected into the net off Crotone winger Salvatore Molina.

That was the 91st goal conceded by Crotone in Serie A this season, equaling the all-time record set by Casale in 1933-34.

Crotone is in 19th place with 21 points from 36 games, one point more than last-place Parma. Verona is 10th on 43 points.

