AC Milan signs France goalkeeper Mike Maignan from Lille

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 11:09 AM

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan signed goalkeeper Mike Maignan on Thursday, only days after he helped Lille win the French league title.

Milan said the 25-year-old Frenchman signed a five-year contract through 2026. He will move to Italy after representing France at the European Championship. The Italian club did not reveal the transfer fee.

Maignan is set to replace Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is expected to leave Milan when his contract expires next month.

Milan will play in Champions League next season after clinching second place in Serie A on Sunday.

The seven-time European champions are returning to the competition after an eight-year absence and could land in the same group as Lille. Milan will be among the lowest-ranked teams in the draw, which will be made on Aug. 26. Lille will be a top-seeded team as the champion of France.

