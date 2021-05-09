CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. lifts indoor mask mandate | Montgomery Co. video competition | Md. mask guidelines updated | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Aaronson's 1st 2-goal game…

Aaronson’s 1st 2-goal game moves Salzburg to verge of title

The Associated Press

May 9, 2021, 1:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American midfielder Brandon Aaronson had his first two-goal game for Red Bull Salzburg in a 3-1 win at Sturm Graz on Sunday that moved his team to the verge of its eighth straight Austrian Bundesliga title.

Aaronson, a 20-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, has five goals in 17 league matches for Salzburg and six in all competitions since he transferred from Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia in January.

He put Salzburg ahead in the 20th minute when he chipped goalkeeper Jörg Siebenhandl with his left foot from 6 yards from a pass by Mërgim Berisha.

Otar Kiteishvili tied the score in the 56th, and Aaronson put Salzburg back ahead in the 78th with a 23-yard right-foot shot. Zlatko Junuzović added the final goal in the 83rd.

Salzburg has a nine-point lead over second-place Rapid Vienna with three games left.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

Vandenberg Air Force Base to be renamed Space Force Base

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up