CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md.'s pandemic aid | Rides for vaccinations to vets | Md. creates vaccine lottery | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » 2021 Basketball Hall of…

2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees

The Associated Press

May 16, 2021, 11:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North American Committe — Rick Adelman, coach; Chirs Bosh, player; Paul Pierce, player; Bill Russell, coach; Ben Wallace, player; Chris Webber, player; Jay Wright, coach.

Women’s Committee — Yolanda Griffith, player; Lauren Jackson, player.

Direct Elect Members

Contributor Direct Election Committee — Val Ackerman, contributor; Cotton Fitzsimmons, contributor; Howard Garfinkel, contributor.

Early African American Pioneers Committe Direct Elect — Clarence “Fats” Jenkins, player.

International Committee — Toni Kukoc, player.

Veterans Committee Direct Elect — Bob Dandridge, player.

Women’s Veterans Committee Direct Elect — Pearl Moore, player.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS plans 'significant hiring' to stay ahead of 52K employees expected to leave in coming years

DoD wants to pay more attention to weapon sustainment, seeing successes in new acquisition polices

VA accountability office says it's improved, but whistleblowers aren't so sure

How CISA limited the impact of the SolarWinds attack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up