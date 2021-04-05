Wolves, Spain defender Jonny sustains another knee injury

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton wing back Jonny Otto is set for another long spell out of action after seriously…

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton wing back Jonny Otto is set for another long spell out of action after seriously injuring his right knee again, the Premier League club said Monday.

The Spain international injured both his anterior cruciate ligament and medial cruciate ligament during training on Sunday, Wolves said, and looks certain to be unavailable for the European Championship this summer.

Jonny had recently returned to the team following an ACL injury sustained in August.

Wolves said he will see a specialist this week.

