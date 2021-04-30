CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to offer walk-up vaccines for teens | How DC chief is incentivizing vaccination | What to know about travel | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Von Dellingshausen takes 3-shot lead of Tenerife Open

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 4:15 PM

TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — Nicolai von Dellingshausen of Germany took a three-shot lead of the Tenerife Open after matching a career-best 62 through the second round on Friday.

Von Dellingshausen carded a 9-under round at the Golf Costa Adeje course on the Canary Islands. He made seven birdies to go with one bogey before eagling the par-5 18th hole by making a 20-foot putt from the fringe.

“I don’t know whether it’s the course, but I’ve been working on staying in the present a lot more and that’s one of (my) biggest achievements,” he said. “I’m a thinker, so I like being more in the future or in the past. It’s a big challenge to stay in the present moment. I’ve done that a lot better the last two days.”

Spaniard Pep Angles is his nearest chaser in the European Tour event.

Scott Jamieson, who shot a course record 61, is four shots back along with Scott Hend, Eduard Rousaud, and Kalle Samooja.

