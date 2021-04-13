Vegas plays Los Angeles on 3-game win streak

Vegas Golden Knights (28-11-2, second in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (16-19-6, seventh in the West Division) Los…

Vegas Golden Knights (28-11-2, second in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (16-19-6, seventh in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

The Kings are 16-19-6 against opponents in the West Division. Los Angeles has given up 19 power-play goals, killing 84.3% of opponent chances.

The Golden Knights are 28-11-2 against the rest of their division. Vegas ranks seventh in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Max Pacioretty with 20.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 43 points, scoring nine goals and collecting 34 assists. Dustin Brown has four assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 31 total assists and has 44 points. Alec Martinez has four goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Tobias Bjornfot: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

