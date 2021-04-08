Vegas faces Arizona on 3-game home skid

Arizona Coyotes (19-16-5, fourth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (25-11-2, second in the West Division) Paradise, Nevada;…

Arizona Coyotes (19-16-5, fourth in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (25-11-2, second in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas takes on Arizona looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Golden Knights have gone 25-11-2 against division opponents. Vegas is seventh in the Nhl averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.8.

The Coyotes are 19-16-5 against opponents in the West Division. Arizona has converted on 19.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 26 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 24, Vegas won 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stone has 41 total points for the Golden Knights, 12 goals and 29 assists. William Karlsson has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 30 points, scoring 10 goals and adding 20 assists. Phil Kessel has 11 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Coyotes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Zach Whitecloud: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body), Antti Raanta: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.