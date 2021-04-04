CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Read this before laminating your vaccine card | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Valencia briefly quits game after alleged racial insult

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 2:21 PM

MADRID (AP) — Valencia briefly stopped playing its Spanish league game at Cádiz on Sunday and walked off the field after one of its players said he was racially insulted by an opponent.

Valencia left the field after Mouctar Diakhaby accused Cádiz defender Juan Cala of insulting him.

Valencia said in a statement the team decided to return to the field after a request by Diakhaby.

“The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honor of the club, but denounce racism of any kind,” it said in its Twitter account in English. “The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch.”

Valencia said it offered its “complete backing” to Diakhaby.

“WE SUPPORT YOU MOUCTAR,” it wrote.

The incident happened in the first half of the match in Cádiz. The game was 1-1 at the time.

