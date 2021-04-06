Toronto hosts Montreal after Matthews’ 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (17-9-9, fourth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-10-3, first in the North Division) Toronto; Wednesday,…

Montreal Canadiens (17-9-9, fourth in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-10-3, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Montreal Canadiens after Auston Matthews scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 5-3 win over the Flames.

The Maple Leafs are 26-10-3 against division opponents. Toronto ranks second in the NHL recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Canadiens are 17-9-9 against North Division opponents. Montreal leads the league with eight shorthanded goals, led by Tyler Toffoli with two.

In their last meeting on Feb. 20, Toronto won 5-3. Matthews scored a team-high two goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 27 goals and has 46 points. Zach Hyman has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 19 goals and has 29 points. Brendan Gallagher has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.4 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot), Frederik Andersen: day to day (lower body).

Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: day to day (upper body), Ben Chiarot: out (hand).

