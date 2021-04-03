CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Thiago Silva sent off as Chelsea slumps 5-2 vs West Brom

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 9:53 AM

LONDON (AP) — Struggling West Bromwich Albion caused a big Premier League shock on Saturday by winning 5-2 at fourth-place Chelsea after the home team had Thiago Silva sent off in the first half at Stamford Bridge.

The experienced Brazilian defender Silva was back in the side, following an injury absence, for the first time in 10 matches, but was shown the red card in the 29th minute following two bookings.

Christian Pulisic had put Chelsea in front two minutes earlier, only to see Matheus Pereira strike twice in two minutes in first-half stoppage time to give second-bottom West Bromwich, which almost needs a miracle to avoid relegation, a 2-1 lead at the interval.

Callum Robinson grabbed a third goal for West Bromwich when he swept home a cross from Darnell Furlong in the 63rd minute.

Mason Mount tapped in from close range after good work by Timo Werner to give Champions League quarter-finalist Chelsea hope.

But Mbaye Diagne drilled in a low shot to put West Bromwich 4-2 up and Robinson clipped the ball over goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to complete a surprise scoreline in the closing stages.

