The Associated Press

April 14, 2021, 10:33 PM

Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y. METS -225 Philadelphia +190
at ATLANTA -181 Miami +158
San Diego -181 at PITTSBURGH -181
at WASHINGTON -165 Arizona +148
at Los Angeles -330 Colorado +265
American League
at BALTIMORE -110 Seattle -104
at MINNESOTA -158 Boston +141
at CHICAGO -132 Cleveland +117
at TAMPA BAY -176 Texas +154
at OAKLAND -164 Detroit +138
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 6 (OFF) at ATLANTA
Golden State 8 (OFF) at CLEVELAND
at PHOENIX 9 (OFF) Sacramento
Boston (212) at LA LAKERS
National Hockey League
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -335 Buffalo +270
at TAMPA BAY -158 Florida +134
at CAROLINA -180 Nashville +152
at NY RANGERS -230 New Jersey +190
at BOSTON -122 NY Islanders +104
at PITTSBURGH -176 Philadelphia +148
at TORONTO -176 Winnipeg +148
Chicago -168 at DETROIT +142
at DALLAS -196 Columbus +164

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

