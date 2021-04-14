|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y. METS
|-225
|Philadelphia
|+190
|at ATLANTA
|-181
|Miami
|+158
|San Diego
|-181
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-181
|at WASHINGTON
|-165
|Arizona
|+148
|at Los Angeles
|-330
|Colorado
|+265
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|-110
|Seattle
|-104
|at MINNESOTA
|-158
|Boston
|+141
|at CHICAGO
|-132
|Cleveland
|+117
|at TAMPA BAY
|-176
|Texas
|+154
|at OAKLAND
|-164
|Detroit
|+138
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|6
|(OFF)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Golden State
|8
|(OFF)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at PHOENIX
|9
|(OFF)
|Sacramento
|Boston
|5½
|(212)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|National Hockey League
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-335
|Buffalo
|+270
|at TAMPA BAY
|-158
|Florida
|+134
|at CAROLINA
|-180
|Nashville
|+152
|at NY RANGERS
|-230
|New
|Jersey
|+190
|at BOSTON
|-122
|NY
|Islanders
|+104
|at PITTSBURGH
|-176
|Philadelphia
|+148
|at TORONTO
|-176
|Winnipeg
|+148
|Chicago
|-168
|at
|DETROIT
|+142
|at DALLAS
|-196
|Columbus
|+164
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.