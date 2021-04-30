CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 36 28 5 2 1 59 112 71
Knoxville 41 24 13 3 1 52 127 99
Pensacola 35 16 15 2 2 36 105 100
Huntsville 35 16 18 1 0 33 96 111
Birmingham 37 8 22 6 1 23 84 143

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

