SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 26, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 35 27 5 2 1 57 110 70
Knoxville 41 24 13 3 1 52 127 99
Pensacola 35 16 15 2 2 36 105 100
Huntsville 34 16 17 1 0 33 95 109
Birmingham 37 8 22 6 1 23 84 143

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Knoxville 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

