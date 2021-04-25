All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|35
|27
|5
|2
|1
|57
|110
|70
|Knoxville
|40
|24
|12
|3
|1
|52
|126
|95
|Pensacola
|34
|15
|15
|2
|2
|34
|101
|99
|Huntsville
|34
|16
|17
|1
|0
|33
|95
|109
|Birmingham
|37
|8
|22
|6
|1
|23
|84
|143
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Macon 4, Birmingham 2
Pensacola 4, Knoxville 2
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
