All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|34
|26
|5
|2
|1
|55
|106
|68
|Knoxville
|39
|24
|11
|3
|1
|52
|124
|91
|Huntsville
|34
|16
|17
|1
|0
|33
|95
|109
|Pensacola
|33
|14
|15
|2
|2
|32
|97
|97
|Birmingham
|36
|8
|21
|6
|1
|23
|82
|139
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 5, Birmingham 1
Pensacola 5, Huntsville 2
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Knoxville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
