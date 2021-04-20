CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 34 26 5 2 1 55 106 68
Knoxville 38 23 11 3 1 50 119 90
Huntsville 33 16 16 1 0 33 93 104
Pensacola 32 13 15 2 2 30 92 95
Birmingham 35 8 20 6 1 23 81 134

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Macon 0

Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

