CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC walk-in vaccine sites | Region's vaccination numbers | All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 33 26 4 2 1 55 106 65
Knoxville 37 22 11 3 1 48 116 90
Huntsville 32 15 16 1 0 31 91 103
Pensacola 32 13 15 2 2 30 92 95
Birmingham 34 8 20 6 0 22 80 132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

Lawmakers question role of military component IGs

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up