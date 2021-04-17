All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|32
|25
|4
|2
|1
|53
|102
|62
|Knoxville
|36
|21
|11
|3
|1
|46
|108
|85
|Huntsville
|31
|15
|15
|1
|0
|31
|88
|99
|Pensacola
|32
|13
|15
|2
|2
|30
|92
|95
|Birmingham
|33
|8
|19
|6
|0
|22
|75
|124
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Macon 5, Pensacola 3
Birmingham 6, Huntsville 1
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
