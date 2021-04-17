CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 32 25 4 2 1 53 102 62
Knoxville 36 21 11 3 1 46 108 85
Huntsville 31 15 15 1 0 31 88 99
Pensacola 32 13 15 2 2 30 92 95
Birmingham 33 8 19 6 0 22 75 124

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Macon 5, Pensacola 3

Birmingham 6, Huntsville 1

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up