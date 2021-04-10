All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|29
|22
|4
|2
|1
|47
|92
|57
|Knoxville
|34
|21
|10
|2
|1
|45
|105
|79
|Huntsville
|29
|15
|13
|1
|0
|31
|86
|90
|Pensacola
|30
|12
|14
|2
|2
|28
|84
|88
|Birmingham
|30
|6
|18
|6
|0
|18
|63
|116
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Macon 9, Pensacola 3
Huntsville 6, Knoxville 5
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
