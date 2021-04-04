CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Hospitalizations rising among young people | Expert dismisses 'vaccine passport' worries | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Southampton rallies to beat Burnley, ease relegation worries

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 5:14 PM

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton eased its relegation concerns by coming from two goals down to beat Burnley 3-2 on Sunday for just a second win in the Premier League since the start of January.

Nathan Redmond completed the comeback in a thrilling game at St. Mary’s Stadium by volleying home the winning goal in the 66th minute, following strikes before halftime by Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings.

Burnley has pushed into a 2-0 lead thanks to a 12th-minute penalty by Chris Wood, who then set up Matej Vydra for the second in the 28th.

Southampton climbed up to 13th place with a win that lifted the team 10 points clear of third-to-last Fulham. That should mean Southampton’s top-flight status is secure for another season.

Burnley is three points back in 15th place.

