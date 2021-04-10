CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Sonego beats Fritz to reach Sardegna final

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 12:41 PM

CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) — Lorenzo Sonego is one step away from becoming the first Italian for 15 years to capture an ATP tour clay-court title on home soil after beating second-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States on Saturday to reach the final of the Sardegna Open.

Third-seeded Sonego held off a spirited comeback from Fritz to prevail 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 and set up a final against Laslo Djere of Serbia.

Sonego was a set and 3-0 up — after winning five straight games — before Fritz started his comeback but the 25-year-old Italian recovered to romp to victory in the third and reach his first clay-court final.

It was easier for Djere in the other semifinal as he dominated fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia to win 6-2, 6-0 in a match that lasted just 52 minutes.

The No. 57 lost just nine of his service points.

Djere won the first edition of the tournament at Forte Village in October.

