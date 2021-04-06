CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Montgomery Co. approves summer camp rules | Get a ride to Annapolis vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Sky Blue rebrands as Gotham FC

The Associated Press

April 6, 2021, 7:19 PM

HARRISON N.J. (AP) — Sky Blue of the National Women’s Soccer League has rebranded itself as NJ/NY Gotham FC.

The New Jersey-based club wanted to recognize its growing reach across the region. It involved fans in the process.

In addition to the new name, the team has a new crest with a crown that echoes the Statue of Liberty and an ‘N’ with a combined ‘Y/J.’ The team’s primary color will remain sky blue, along with black and white — an homage to the team’s supporters’ group Cloud 9.

“The club has a tremendous history and close relationship with its fans, so it was important we listened and remained completely openminded throughout the process. What emerged is a new brand that is overwhelmingly fan driven, respectful of the club’s past, and representative of a promising future,” team general manager Alyse LaHue said in a statement Tuesday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

