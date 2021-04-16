CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Sheffield Wednesday manager has pneumonia post-COVID-19

The Associated Press

April 16, 2021, 5:57 AM

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has developed pneumonia and blood clots on his lungs following a recent coronavirus infection.

The 46-year-old Moore returned from the requisite COVID-19 isolation period on Monday but said he felt discomfort the next night following the Owls’ 2-0 loss to Swansea in the second division.

“I have developed pneumonia as a result of COVID-19, with blood clots on the lungs and extreme discomfort,” Moore said in a club announcement late Thursday.

Moore, a former defender who played briefly for Jamaica’s national team, will now miss more time from the relegation-threatened Championship club, which hosts Bristol at Hillsborough on Saturday.

“I am gutted to be away but I understand the situation and the course of action I must take,” he said.

The club sent its “very best wishes to the gaffer for a speedy and full recovery.”

