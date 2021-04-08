CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Criticism over Md. vaccine equity | Laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free | Metro GM on ridership | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Senators to host McDavid…

Senators to host McDavid and the Oilers

The Associated Press

April 8, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Edmonton Oilers (24-14-2, second in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (13-23-4, seventh in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Ottawa. He’s first in the NHL with 68 points, scoring 23 goals and recording 45 assists.

The Senators are 13-23-4 against division opponents. Ottawa averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 47 total minutes.

The Oilers are 24-14-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton has scored 131 goals and is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. McDavid leads the team with 23.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tkachuk leads the Senators with 12 goals and has 24 points. Connor Brown has five goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 45 total assists and has 68 points. Leon Draisaitl has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Joey Daccord: out (ankle), Marcus Hogberg: out (undisclosed), Micheal Haley: out (groin), Colin White: day to day (upper body), Austin Watson: out (wrist).

Oilers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

HHS QSMO sees $6B more in grants handled through shared solutions this year

DoD will release document highlighting military needs in 5G, software and data this spring

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up