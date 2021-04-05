CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Scheifele and Winnipeg take on Vancouver

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 3:05 AM

Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (22-13-3, third in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele leads Winnipeg into a matchup with Vancouver. He ranks sixth in the league with 44 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 29 assists.

The Jets are 22-13-3 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg is seventh in the Nhl recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Canucks are 16-18-3 against division opponents. Vancouver averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

The Canucks plays the Jets for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele has 44 total points for the Jets, 15 goals and 29 assists. Andrew Copp has seven goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Jordie Benn leads the Canucks with a plus-five in 31 games this season. Bo Horvat has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canucks: Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Tanner Pearson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

