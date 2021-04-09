CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Arlington woman gives back | Baltimore sees rise in cases | Rare to be infected after vaccination: CDC | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Scheifele and Winnipeg take…

Scheifele and Winnipeg take on Montreal

The Associated Press

April 9, 2021, 4:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Winnipeg Jets (24-13-3, third in the North Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-11-9, fourth in the North Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Mark Scheifele and Winnipeg hit the ice against Montreal. He ranks ninth in the in the NHL with 46 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 31 assists.

The Canadiens are 17-11-9 against the rest of their division. Montreal leads the NHL with eight shorthanded goals, led by Tyler Toffoli with two.

The Jets are 24-13-3 against North Division opponents. Winnipeg is eighth in the league averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 18.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Edmundson leads the Canadiens with a plus-29 in 37 games this season. Toffoli has four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Connor leads the Jets with 18 goals and has 39 points. Andrew Copp has eight goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Ben Chiarot: out (hand).

Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on ‘Havana Syndrome’

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up