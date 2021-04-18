CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Scamacca’s own goal helps AC Milan to 2-1 win over Genoa

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 8:50 AM

MILAN (AP) — With Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended, an own goal from highly touted Genoa striker Gianluca Scamacca was the winner for AC Milan in a 2-1 victory Sunday.

Milan’s first home win in more than two months made sure the Rossoneri will hold onto second place in Serie A.

Scamacca turned away in apparent fear when a corner kick sailed over the head of Mario Mandzukic and the ball ricocheted off his back and into his own goal.

Ante Rebic had put Milan ahead early with a long-range half volley.

Mattia Destro then equalized for Genoa with a header following poor defending from Fikayo Tomori.

