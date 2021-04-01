CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
San Jose visits Los Angeles, looks to break road slide

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 3:05 AM

San Jose Sharks (15-16-4, seventh in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-14-6, sixth in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hits the road against Los Angeles looking to break its four-game road losing streak.

The Kings have gone 14-14-6 against division opponents. Los Angeles has scored 27 power-play goals, converting on 22.7% of chances.

The Sharks are 15-16-4 against the rest of their division. San Jose averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Nhl. Kurtis Gabriel leads the team serving 55 total minutes.

In their last matchup on March 24, San Jose won 4-2. Evander Kane recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 30 assists and has 38 points this season. Alex Iafallo has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kane leads the Sharks with 16 total assists and has 31 points. Tomas Hertl has 8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Sharks: Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

