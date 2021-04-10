CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Roglic wins Tour of…

Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country for 2nd time

The Associated Press

April 10, 2021, 2:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Primoz Roglic won his second Tour of Basque Country title on Saturday.

He was second to Frenchman David Gaudu in Saturday’s sixth stage to clinch overall victory, finishing 52 seconds in front of Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was third overall, more than a minute behind countryman Roglic.

Gaudu was fifth overall, behind Britain’s Adam Yates. Veteran Spaniard Alejandro Valverde was seventh overall.

Roglic also won the Tour of Basque Country in 2018.

Last year’s race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

‘What caused this?’ State Department reinvigorates task force on mystery illness

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up