CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. facing J&J dosage shortfall | DC approves some fans Capital One Arena | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Rio Open tennis tournament…

Rio Open tennis tournament canceled due to COVID-19 spike

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 2:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — This year’s Rio Open tennis tournament was canceled on Thursday because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Brazil, organizers said.

The ATP tournament had already been postponed from its original February dates, and organizers said the continued uncertainty around the pandemic meant it would not be rescheduled.

“We fought until the end to be able to play in 2021, but unfortunately it is not possible,” said tournament director Luiz Carvalho.

The coronavirus has killed more than 320,000 people in the South American nation, with March its deadliest month since the pandemic began.

Organizers said next year’s tournament would be played in February. The 2020 Rio Open champion was Chile’s Cristian Garin.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up