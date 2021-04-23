CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Red Wings' Larkin out…

Red Wings’ Larkin out for season with upper-body injury

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 4:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will be out for the rest of the season with an upper-body injury.

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill made the announcement Friday.

Like many of his teammates, Larkin struggled this season. The 24-year-old center had nine goals and 14 assists in 44 games. He had 53 points in 71 games last year in another lackluster season.

Larkin signed a $30.5 million, five-year deal in 2018 after leading the team with career highs in assists (47) and points (63) in his third season. He provided a return on the investment in the first seasons of his new contract, scoring a career-high 32 goals and reaching a career-high 73 points two years ago.

Detroit hosts the Dallas Stars on Saturday night and ends the season May 8 at Columbus.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

Here's how federal employees can use the new emergency paid leave program

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

White House releases statement marking this year's Public Service Recognition Week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up